NHL roundup: Patrick Kane’s SO goal propels Chicago Blackhawks to win

 6 days ago

Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout Sunday night as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the New York Islanders, 3-2, in Elmont, N.Y.

Noah Dobson forced overtime by scoring with 3.6 seconds left for the Islanders, but neither team generated a serious threat in overtime before Kane, shooting second for the Blackhawks, shuffled the puck several times before coming to a stop and firing a shot past Semyon Varlamov into the upper right corner of the net.

Marc-Andre Fleury then stopped Anthony Beauvillier to seal the win — the 499th of his career.

Brandon Hagel and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks, who have alternated wins with losses in their last nine games. Fleury made 22 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the second for the Islanders, who have earned a loser point in three straight games but have lost 11 consecutive (0-8-3) — their longest skid since a 14-game losing streak (0-11-3) from Oct. 23 through Nov. 24, 2010. New York is 0-4-2 at UBS Arena, which opened on Nov. 20.

Kings 5, Oilers 1

Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for visiting Los Angeles in a win against Edmonton.

Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings in the opener of the two-game road trip. Darnell Nurse scored short-handed and Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid, who came into the game second in the NHL in points with 42, was called for a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct penalty for boarding Kempe with 6:33 remaining. The Kings scored three times during the ensuing power play.

Golden Knights 3, Flames 2

Nicolas Roy had one goal and one assist to lead host Vegas to a victory over Calgary for its second straight win.

Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Golden Knights, who successfully kicked off a four-game homestand. Goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped. Calgary has lost all seven meetings with the Golden Knights in Las Vegas since they joined the league and has been outscored 30-8 in those games. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Lightning 7, Flyers 1

Corey Perry had two goals and one assist, Ryan McDonagh added one goal and two assists and Tampa Bay defeated reeling host Philadelphia.

Mathieu Joseph had one goal and one assist. Pat Maroon, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk scored one goal apiece for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who won their third in a row. Victor Hedman and Ross Colton added three assists each.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have dropped a season-worst eight straight games. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed five goals and was replaced by Martin Jones at 8:34 of the second period.

Blue Jackets 6, Sharks 4

Adam Boqvist’s second goal proved to be the game winner as Columbus snapped its four-game skid with a win over visiting San Jose.

Twelve of 18 Blue Jackets produced points in the win. Sean Kuraly and Cole Sillinger tallied for Columbus, Andrew Peeke handed out two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins (10-4-0) made 30 saves.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl netted for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and finished 3-2-0 on the road trip. Matt Nieto and Timo Meier posted two assists, and Adin Hill (5-7-0) totaled 24 saves in his first start against Columbus.

Jets 6, Maple Leafs 3

Winnipeg scored four second-period goals and defeated visiting Toronto.

Mark Scheifele scored his fourth goal in two games and added an assist for the Jets, who have won two in a row. Seven Jets compiled two points each, including Blake Wheeler, who had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Auston Matthews extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with his 15th goal of the season for the Maple Leafs. Toronto, playing the second of a back-to-back, has lost two in a row and had its point streak snapped at six games (5-0-1). Joseph Woll made 35 saves.

