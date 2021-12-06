How to buy tickets for New Year’s 6 bowl games: Notre Dame-Oklahoma State, Ohio State-Utah, Baylor-Ole Miss

We’re heading down the final stretch of the 2021 NFL season as we get set for Week 14 and another round of highlights with NFL RedZone. This Sunday is loaded with solid games, starting with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team in a suddenly pivotal NFC East matchup. We’ve got a similar showdown in the AFC North as the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. In the late afternoon, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big-time interconference game against the Buffalo Bills that hill have huge ramifications for the AFC East. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not included with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO