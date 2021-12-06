ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to buy tickets for New Year’s 6 bowl games: Notre Dame-Oklahoma State, Ohio State-Utah, Baylor-Ole Miss

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CFP was set in stone over the weekend, and college football fans will be seeing Alabama-Cincinnati and Michigan-Georgia in football’s final four later this month. Dozens of other teams will also be battling for bowl game...

Heisman Trophy Presentation 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

Who will be cemented as the next legend in the history of college football? We’ll find out Saturday night as we get set for the 2021 Heisman Trophy Presentation. The highest individual honor in college football will be given out at Lincoln Center in New York City as part of a primetime event that will feature some of the game’s biggest current stars and some of the biggest names in its history. This year’s Heisman finalists include Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for former Heisman Trophy winners to be in attendance, stretching from Barry Sanders and Bo Jackson to Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NFL RedZone 2021, Week 14: Live stream, TV, free trial, how to watch

We’re heading down the final stretch of the 2021 NFL season as we get set for Week 14 and another round of highlights with NFL RedZone. This Sunday is loaded with solid games, starting with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team in a suddenly pivotal NFC East matchup. We’ve got a similar showdown in the AFC North as the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. In the late afternoon, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big-time interconference game against the Buffalo Bills that hill have huge ramifications for the AFC East. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not included with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.
NFL
