More than two decades ago, Sanford Michelman co-founded Michelman & Robinson, LLP, and over the years he has built M&R into a nationwide law firm operating out of five offices in three states – California, Illinois, and New York. His namesake firm is sought after by companies in the advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, cannabis, entertainment & music, hospitality, insurance, retail & apparel, and technology spaces, to name a few. Having handled countless, consequential class action cases and “bet the company” litigation matters considered the most challenging, Michelman has, over the years, become a formidable presence in courtrooms – and boardrooms – nationwide, representing insurers, broker/agents, underwriters, private equity groups, banks and advertising and media companies.

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO