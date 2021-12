They’re coming to Florida and they’re buying when they get here. According to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors, Florida now accounts for greater than a fifth, 22%, of all property sales to foreign buyers. And where are they coming? South Florida of course. The Miami metro, which includes the tri-county, accounts for 52% of all sales in Florida. With nearly two years of demand from foreign buyers, if you thought Florida’s red-hot housing market had run its course, think again. They’re coming to Florida and they’re buying when they get here from all over the world.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO