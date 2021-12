Some first-year players are starting to creep up to that proverbial "rookie wall" where things start to get a little more difficult, and performances may not be as consistent as they were at the start of the NBA season. You also have guys like Cade Cunningham who seem to be just hitting their groove to climb further up in the Rookie of the Year race. It's important to remember that inconsistency is to be expected from every rookie in the league, because it's part of development and growth. So while some of these raw numbers don't look as gaudy as they once did, that doesn't mean any of these players are busts. There's still plenty of basketball left to be played this season, and regression in both directions is natural for these young players, so just keep that in mind.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO