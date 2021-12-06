ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fox Rothschild Welcomes Troy Senter as Chief Financial Officer

By Press release submission
pennrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Rothschild LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 29. Fox Rothschild LLP is pleased to announce that Troy Senter has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. “Troy is a strategic, progressive finance leader who brings more than 30 years of experience working in law firms and other U.S. and...

pennrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press

Karius Prepares for Further Growth with New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer Appointments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karius, the world leader in liquid biopsy for infectious diseases, announced today the addition of two key executives to best position the company for continued growth. Bill Quirk, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Freenome, is joining Karius in the same capacity, and Steve Malaska, most recently the General Counsel at Dascena, Inc., has been named its Chief Legal Officer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Newcleus Names Steve McMaster Chief Financial Officer

NEWTOWN, PA — Newcleus announced that Steve McMaster recently joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. “We are extremely excited to welcome Steve to our team,” said Daniel Barbaree, President & CEO of Newcleus. “His experience in corporate finance, legal, and operations, make him a crucial addition to our team. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his reputation for achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance division.”
NEWTOWN, PA
martechseries.com

Acrolinx Welcomes Britta Mühlenberg as First Chief People Officer as It Enters High-Growth Phase

AI content innovator builds on its momentum, while embracing the “Future of Work.”. , a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence software, proudly welcomes Britta Mühlenberg as its Chief People Officer. Britta will foster a work environment that allows staff to thrive, grow, and contribute in a high-growth environment, while supporting physical and psychological safety, and employee wellbeing.
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Janet Llamas Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Lede Family Wines

(December 8, 2021; Yountville, Calif.)— Tony Baldini, President and COO of Lede Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Janet Llamas has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, Llamas will oversee all financial planning and activities for Cliff Lede Vineyards and Poetry Inn in the Stags Leap District and FEL Wines in the Anderson Valley.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Business
bizjournals

Wynn Resorts names gaming industry veteran as chief financial officer

Luxury hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts, Limited has named Julie Cameron-Doe to replace Craig Billings as its chief financial officer, effective the second quarter of next year. Billings will take over as the company’s CEO. Cameron-Doe joins Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) from Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., a...
GAMBLING
healthcarejournalbr.com

April Chaisson Promoted to Woman's Hospital Chief Financial Officer

Woman’s Hospital has promoted April Chaisson to chief financial officer (CFO). Chaisson has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in healthcare and has previously worked as Woman’s vice president of finance, overseeing the organization’s financial framework and ensuring its alignment with the hospital’s mission. As CFO, she will support the organization’s strategic priorities and will serve as the executive over finance and operational excellence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
aithority.com

Smartly.Io Welcomes Lyle Underkoffler As Chief Marketing Officer

Digital marketing veteran joins growing C-suite team to drive innovative go-to-market strategies and support accelerated business growth. Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, announced the appointment of Lyle Underkoffler as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Underkoffler will lead go-to-market (GTM) strategy for Smartly.io, focusing on the creation of revolutionary user experiences through a balance of creative intelligence and data insights. His deep knowledge of performance marketing and product management will be instrumental for the company as it continues an aggressive growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Financial Officer#Basketball#Fox Rothschild Llp#Dechert#Tyco#Iowa State University#Cfo#Treasury
aithority.com

Li-Cycle Appoints Debbie Simpson As Chief Financial Officer

Bruce MacInnis to Retire Following Orderly Transition. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, announced the appointment of Debbie Simpson to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 1, 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome...
BUSINESS
featureweekly.com

Alibaba names Toby Xu as new Chief Financial Officer

Alibaba Group Holding announced on Monday that it would reorganize its foreign and domestic e-commerce businesses and hire a new chief financial officer. The moves come as Alibaba grapples with a slew of challenges, including rising competition, a slowing economy, and regulatory scrutiny. In order to become more agile and...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately. “I’m thrilled to welcome Andy and Rodrigo, leaders whose vision and...
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Curbio Names Jennifer A. Moyer as Chief Financial Officer

Curbio has announced Jennifer A. Moyer as its new chief financial officer. Moyer joins Curbio with nearly three decades of financial experience, most recently serving as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Upside Travel Company. Throughout the course of her career, she has held several executive...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
martechseries.com

Tenovos Welcomes Michael Waldron as Chief Marketing Officer

Second Executive Addition in 30 Days Highlights Growing Momentum and Traction for Continued Disruption of The Digital Asset Management Category. Tenovos, providers of the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps brands tell stories that matter, announced that Michael Waldron has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The addition of Waldron marks the second executive addition to the company within the last 30 days, as the brand continues to gain momentum and market share heading into 2022. As CMO, Waldron will have overall responsibility for all Tenovos growth initiatives, with a specific focus on driving brand awareness and demand generation within enterprise B2C brands in key verticals including CPG, retail and media and entertainment.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Financial risk management veteran named FirstBank chief risk officer

Aimee Hamilton has been named chief risk officer of FirstBank and its parent company, FB Financial Corporation. Hamilton has more than 30 years of experience in financial risk management with organizations ranging in size from $800 million to more than $50 billion in asset size. She joins FirstBank’s executive leadership...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Baker Botts Hires Baker McKenzie Global Chief Financial Officer as CFO

Baker McKenzie global chief financial officer has joined Baker Botts as CFO. He succeeds longtime CFO Lydia Companion, who will retire in March. Elchelman and Companion will work together during the transition. Baker McKenzie global chief financial officer Paul Eichelman joined Baker Botts on Wednesday as CFO, where he will...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Walmart to launch search for new chief financial officer

Walmart will search for a new chief financial officer as current CFO Brett Biggs has announced plans to step down from the role to pursue opportunities in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Biggs, who has been with Walmart for 22 years and has served as executive vice president and CFO...
BUSINESS
thefocus.news

What is Brett Biggs' salary as Walmart's chief financial officer steps down?

Walmart chief financial officer and executive vice-president Brett Biggs has announced he is stepping down from his role at the multinational retail giant. Following the news, some are curious to know Brett Biggs’ salary at Walmart as well as his net worth. Brett Biggs is leaving Walmart. It was announced...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

DNA Payments Grows Its Senior Management With Appointment of Lloyd Hutchinson as Chief Commercial Officer and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021-- DNA Payments Group (the Group), one of the largest independent, vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU, is delighted to welcome Lloyd Hutchinson as the Group’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This press release features multimedia....
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Australian Financial Comparison Service Provider, Canstar, Appoints Angelo Demasi as Chief Product and Tech Officer

one of Australia’s largest financial comparison sites, which claims to compare more brands than any other service provider, has confirmed the appointment of Angelo Demasi as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Demasi will be responsible for leading the firm’s digital transformation/innovation strategy, enhancing Canstar’s tech capabilities and providing a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy