Fox Rothschild Welcomes Troy Senter as Chief Financial Officer

Second Executive Addition in 30 Days Highlights Growing Momentum and Traction for Continued Disruption of The Digital Asset Management Category. Tenovos, providers of the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps brands tell stories that matter, announced that Michael Waldron has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The addition of Waldron marks the second executive addition to the company within the last 30 days, as the brand continues to gain momentum and market share heading into 2022. As CMO, Waldron will have overall responsibility for all Tenovos growth initiatives, with a specific focus on driving brand awareness and demand generation within enterprise B2C brands in key verticals including CPG, retail and media and entertainment.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO