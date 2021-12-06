Prince William Reveals His Playlist and It's 'The Best!'

While Prince William stands to one day inherit the British throne, his mornings sound just as chaotic as any other dad’s. Along with getting each of his three children ready for the day, the Duke of Cambridge recently revealed he spends almost every morning mediating nearly the same squabble between two of his three children. In a recent episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, Prince William said most days in the Cambridge household see Prince George and Princess Charlotte fighting over what music the family listens to while going about their morning routine.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO