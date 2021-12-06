ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Reveals His Playlist and It's 'The Best!'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special appearance for an upcoming...

Hello Magazine

Prince William to reveal moment he was 'drawn out of his comfort zone' on Apple Fitness+ series

The Duke of Cambridge will take listeners on a journey as he appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, on Monday. Prince William, 39, will speak candidly as he walks through the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church (where the royals celebrate Christmas), and ending eventually in Anmer.
The US Sun

Prince William reveals emotional crisis he suffered as an air ambulance pilot

PRINCE William has revealed the emotional crisis he suffered while serving as an air ambulance pilot — and said it left him feeling “like the whole world was dying”. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was close to tears as he confessed the trauma of the job’s pressures hit home a few weeks after he flew to help a boy at “death’s door”, and admitted: “It even makes me quite emotional now.”
HuffingtonPost

Prince William Reveals The Song Charlotte, George And Louis Go 'Crazy' Over

Prince William got especially candid on what mornings are like in his household, during an episode for the Apple Fitness+ series “Time To Walk,” which was released on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge explained how he navigates the “massive” fights that generally take place in the mornings when his children...
romper.com

Prince William Reveals This Daily Routine Causes A "Massive Fight" Between His Kids

While Prince William stands to one day inherit the British throne, his mornings sound just as chaotic as any other dad’s. Along with getting each of his three children ready for the day, the Duke of Cambridge recently revealed he spends almost every morning mediating nearly the same squabble between two of his three children. In a recent episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, Prince William said most days in the Cambridge household see Prince George and Princess Charlotte fighting over what music the family listens to while going about their morning routine.
Hello Magazine

Prince William recalls hilarious Christmas Day memory from his childhood

The Duke of Cambridge recalled fond memories of celebrating Christmas with the royal family as he appeared on a special episode of Time To Walk for Apple Fitness+. Prince William took listeners on a walk through the Queen's Sandringham estate, stopping at St Mary's Magdalene Church, where the royals attend the annual Christmas Day service.
imore.com

It's 'Time to Walk' with Prince William on December 6

A new Apple Fitness + Time to Walk will air on December 6. The walk will also air for free via Apple Music 1. Apple has announced a special episode of its Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk, with Price William the guest. Time to Walk is a feature that takes people on a walk while hearing from some of the world's most famous people — in this case, the Prince.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
charlottenews.net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school. People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness's Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on...
townandcountrymag.com

Prince William Reflects on Life For Apple’s Audio Walking Experience

When the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about parenting on a podcast almost two years ago she received rave reviews for her honesty and her relatable approach to motherhood. And now, Prince William is taking centre-stage in a similar way by sharing thoughts on an audio walking experience for Apple Fitness Plus.
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
