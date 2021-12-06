ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Criminal Tax Fraud/Tax Controversy 2021

Cover picture for the articleBallard Spahr, LLP recently issued the following announcement. Peter Hardy will moderate a panel titled, “Current...

NBC Philadelphia

NY AG Seeks Trump Deposition in Connection to Alleged Company Tax Fraud

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has asked to take the deposition of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 7, 2022 in New York, a source said. This deposition would be part of the civil investigation into whether the Trump organization committed fraud in reporting the value of certain properties to banks and tax authorities.
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement

Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you’ve received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don’t realize it until tax time the following year, after much of the money has been spent. To avoid a nasty, unexpected tax bill, this article will show you how to reduce or eliminate the likelihood that you’ll have to pay taxes on a lawsuit settlement. If you suddenly come into a large amount of money, work with a financial advisor to make the most wise of your windfall.
Eville eye

Emeryville Tax Business Charged by Feds for Tax Fraud

The owner of Emeryville Tax Services, a tax return preparation business on San Pablo Avenue, has been charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation of fraudulent tax returns. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation agency. Traci Austin, 44, of Brentwood, Calif., is...
CBS San Francisco

Emeryville Tax Preparer Accused Of Filing Dozens Of Fraudulent Returns, Teaching Fraud In ‘Tax School’

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Federal law enforcement charged the head of a tax preparation business in Emeryville with tax fraud this week after she allegedly prepared dozens of fraudulent returns and taught his clients how to commit tax fraud. On Wednesday, acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds, IRS officials and IRS Special Agent Mark Pearson announced that 44-year-old Traci Austin of Brentwood faces one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent federal income tax returns. Austin is the owner of Emeryville Tax Services. According to the complaint, Austin prepared at least 42 fraudulent returns, causing an estimated loss...
Your Radio Place

Former Guernsey County CDC Director pleads guilty to Income Tax Fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The former director of the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation has pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges. The plea by 60-year-old Dan Speedy of Cambridge, was entered on Monday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Filing a false income tax return...
wealthmanagement.com

Prince's Estate Reaches Settlement With IRS

The legal battle between the Internal Revenue Service and the estate of Prince has finally been settled, according to a Nov. 30 Tax Court order. Judge Mark V. Holmes has called off the trial that was set to start on March 21, 2022, writing that the parties have reached a settlement agreement. The settlement now awaits approval at the state level, as the estate remains under the supervision of a state probate court. The terms of the settlement aren’t publicly known.
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Offers Two-Week Leniency for Employee Retention Tax Perk (2)

The IRS is offering leniency to businesses that expected to claim a pandemic-relief tax credit to keep employees on their payroll—if rules are followed. But they only have until Dec. 20 to ensure they are compliant before penalties kick in. The IRS released guidance (Notice 2021-65) covering the earlier-than-expected end...
pennrecord.com

Former City of Scranton firefighter alleges he faced age discrimination

SCRANTON — A former City of Scranton firefighter alleges he faced age discrimination. Paul Schirra filed a complaint Nov. 1 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania against the City of Scranton alleging violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and other claims. Schirra was...
PennLive.com

Pa. court temporarily reinstates school face mask mandate

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday reinstated the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks. The action is temporary, with the court scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on Dec. 8 and decides its fate. The court noted it has taken no position; one justice disagreed with reinstating the mandate.
wtoc.com

Tax fraud most reported type of identity theft in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So far this year, 64 people have reported that someone had filed their taxes for them, making tax fraud the top reported way that consumers had their identities stolen in the state, according to the SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs. Officials say that 397 consumers have...
bloomberglaw.com

PwC Germany Offices Raided by Police in Tax Fraud Investigation

Law enforcement officers on Tuesday searched five PwC offices in Germany as part of an investigation into suspected tax fraud by some of the firm’s partners. Police raided an audit firm’s offices in Frankfurt and four other cities, along with the private residences of eight current or former employees, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said in a statement that didn’t identify the firm. PwC Germany later acknowledged that it was the target of the investigation, saying in an emailed statement: “Public prosecutor investigations happen all the time. We have precise processes and clear procedures for this, which our employees are aware ...
