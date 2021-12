The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men begins with Destiny of X, and with it brings a slew of new titles and team shakeups to rock the Marvel Universe. Part of that shakeup includes a new piece of teaser art by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, revealing the new lineup of X-Men comics coming in 2022. Joining X-Men, Wolverine, New Mutants, Marauders, and X-Force are Immortal X-Men, Knights of X, Legion of X, and X-Men Red. Marvel promises "revolutionary status quo changes" for the continuing titles, but fans will no doubt be curious as to what to expect from the likes of Immortal X-Men and others.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO