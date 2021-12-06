Photo Gallery: 50 years of waterfowling

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The snowstorm was a welcome sight on Friday among skiers and boarders, and other winter enthusiasts, in Colorado. They hit the slopes to take advantage of the fresh and long-awaited snow. (credit: CBS) “I was worried, coming from Charlotte, North Carolina with zero snow at all, you come out here and get 6-12 inches, if you are lucky,” said boarder Dan Tangarone. (credit: CBS) On the side of the highway on Vail Pass, snowmobilers were dancing in celebration at the nearly one foot of fresh snow. (credit: CBS) While most ski areas have opened for the season, many had a delayed start or just a small percentage of the slopes open due to the warm and dry conditions.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO