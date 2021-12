Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). Marc Ross: The Lions' luck has to turn at some point, right?! After a tie with the Steelers in Week 10, Dan Campbell's team has lost its last two games by a combined five points. THIS is the week when all of their fortunes turn. Against Minnesota, Detroit's defense forces Kirk Cousins, who only has three interceptions this season, into a pair of picks. Meanwhile, running back Jamaal Williams, replacing an injured D'Andre Swift, eclipses 100 yards rushing. Vikings' kneecaps beware!!

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO