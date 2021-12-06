ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson did not ‘misdirect’ himself over Ministerial Code when backing Patel

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNapi_0dFC3Cbn00

Boris Johnson did not “misdirect” himself over the Ministerial Code when deciding if Priti Patel’s behaviour towards civil servants breached its standards, High Court judges have ruled.

The FDA union, which represents senior public servants, brought a judicial review over the Prime Minister’s decision last year to back the Home Secretary following allegations of bullying.

Lawyers for the union sought a declaration that Mr Johnson had “misinterpreted” the term “bullying” as covered by paragraph 1.2 of the code, arguing he made a “misdirection of law” when reaching his decision.

In ruling released on Monday, Lord Justice Lewis, sitting with Mrs Justice Steyn, dismissed the FDA’s claim.

The statement did not expressly state any disagreement with what Sir Alex is recorded as having found, that is that her approach on occasions could be described as bullying

The judge said: “The question for this court is whether the Prime Minister proceeded on the basis that conduct would not fall within the description of bullying within paragraph 1.2 of the Ministerial Code if the person concerned was unaware of, or did not intend, the harm or offence caused.

“Reading the statement (made by Mr Johnson) as a whole, and in context, we do not consider that the Prime Minister misdirected himself in that way.”

He highlighted judges had not been provided with the details of the allegations made against Priti Patel but said the court had not been asked to express a view on whether she did the things alleged nor what sanctions, if any, would be appropriate.

In an investigation into Ms Patel’s behaviour, published in November last year, the Prime Minister’s then adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Alex Allan, found she had not always treated civil servants with “consideration and respect”.

He concluded: “Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals. To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1NUS_0dFC3Cbn00
Sir Alex Allan was Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards (PA) (PA Media)

Ms Patel previously issued an “unreserved, fulsome apology” and said there were “no excuses” for what happened.

Mr Johnson, the arbiter of the Ministerial Code, said the Home Secretary was “unaware” of the impact she had and he was “reassured” that she was “sorry for inadvertently upsetting those with whom she was working”.

After “weighing up all the factors”, he concluded the code had not been breached.

In Monday’s judgment, Lord Justice Lewis said: “Viewing the statement as a whole and in context, the Prime Minister either accepted that aspects of the conduct of the Home Secretary could be described as bullying, or, at least, did not form a concluded view on that question.

“The statement did not expressly state any disagreement with what Sir Alex is recorded as having found, that is that her approach on occasions could be described as bullying.”

He added: “The statement that the Prime Minister’s judgment was that the ministerial code was not breached is not therefore a finding that the conduct could not be described as bullying.

“Rather, it is either a statement that the Prime Minister does not consider, looking at all the factors involved, that it would be right to record that the ministerial code had been breached, or alternatively, that the conduct did not in all the circumstances warrant a sanction such as dismissal as it did not cause the Prime Minister to lose confidence in the minister.”

Sir James Eadie QC, for the Prime Minister, argued in written submissions for a hearing held last month that the FDA’s claim was “not justiciable” – meaning, the court had no power to determine the matter – and that there had been “no error of law”.

He said the Ministerial Code “does not create or impose any legal duties on ministers or the Prime Minister”, is “not required by law”, and its contents are “not regulated by law”.

The code is a “political document” and “not about protecting the rights of civil servants” who still have access “to all the employment law rights”, the Prime Minister’s lawyer argued.

In Monday’s judgment, Lord Justice Lewis said the issue around the interpretation of the words in paragraph 1.2 in the case was justiciable.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said in a statement after the ruling that despite the overall dismissal of the union’s claim, the judgment was an “important step forward in the battle to ensure that ministers are held to account for their behaviour in the workplace”.

He said: “The court has determined that the Prime Minister did not acquit the Home Secretary of bullying, and that he did not reject the findings of Sir Alex Allan that her conduct amounted to bullying.

“This will bring some comfort to those civil servants who were brave enough to come forward and give evidence to the investigation about the Home Secretary’s conduct.

“While the court decided that the Prime Minister was entitled not to dismiss the Home Secretary, the case has important implications for the protection of civil servants in the future.”

Mr Penman said Mr Johnson had a copy of the report on Ms Patel in May 2020 but “he sat on that for six full months before a decision on the Home Secretary’s behaviour was dragged out of him”.

He said a “fully independent and transparent” process is needed to investigate allegations of ministerial misconduct.

The union said it will apply for its legal costs to be paid in full by the Government given the findings made in the ruling, despite the overall dismissal, and would consider whether it wished to appeal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Union loses legal challenge over Johnson backing for Patel amid bullying claims

A union representing senior civil servants has lost a High Court challenge over Boris Johnson’s decision to back Priti Patel following accusations of bullying. The FDA union brought a judicial review over the Prime Minister’s decision last year to go against the findings of his then adviser on ministerial standards in order to back the Home Secretary.
POLITICS
newschain

Javid backs Johnson to lead party into next election

The Health Secretary has backed Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election amid concerns over the Prime Minister’s handling of the party in recent weeks. Sajid Javid said the Prime Minister is “absolutely” still an election winner because “we are delivering on our promises”. When asked on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Union loses court fight against Boris Johnson over Priti Patel bullying probe

A union representing senior civil servants has lost a High Court challenge over Boris Johnson’s decision to back Priti Patel after she was found to have bullied staff in an internal probe.The ruling comes after the FDA union brought a judicial review over the prime minister’s decision last year to overrule the findings of his then adviser on ministerial standards over the home secretary’s conduct.An investigation by Sir Alex Allan, the independent adviser, found that “her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals”.It concluded Ms Patel’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Patel speaks with Dutch minister amid ‘urgent talks’ over Channel crossings

Priti Patel has discussed Channel boat crossings with the Dutch migration minister as she said she will hold “urgent talks” with her European counterparts this week. The Home Secretary spoke with Ankie Broekers-Knol during a phone call on Sunday morning, with both agreeing over the need for countries to work together following the capsizing that killed 27 people.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’

An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson distances himself from advice to avoid Christmas socialising

Boris Johnson has distanced himself from a senior health adviser’s suggestion that people should should avoid unnecessary social contacts in the run-up to Christmas to avoid the danger of spreading the Omicron virus.The head of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jennie Harries said that it was right to be “careful” about socialising “when we don’t particularly need to” after the arrival in Britain of the contagious new variant of Covid-19.But the prime minister said during a visit to a vaccination centre that “we are not changing the guidance on how you should basically be living your life… Providing...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misdirection#Uk#High Court#Home
The Independent

PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a “culture of disregard for the rules” after a picture emerged of him taking part in an online Downing Street quiz flanked by colleagues.The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library.One of his colleagues is draped in tinsel.Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had “briefly” taken part “virtually” in the quiz.The Sunday Mirror reported the event happened on December 15.The Prime Minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
U.K.
newschain

Plan B expected to become law as Starmer says he will support new Covid measures

New Covid restrictions are expected to become law this week as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his party will be supporting the Government in Tuesday’s vote. It comes as the Prime Minister could potentially be facing the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of further restrictive measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK's Johnson accused of breaching own Covid rules

Boris Johnson on Sunday faced fresh questions about alleged government breaches of coronavirus restrictions after a photo emerged of him at a Christmas event last year. The British prime minister has faced a barrage of criticism and calls to quit over claims of an illegal Downing Street party on December 18, 2020. He has repeatedly said he was assured the gathering complied with social distancing restrictions in place at the time and has ordered an internal investigation. But the Sunday Mirror published a photograph of Johnson said to have been taken three days before that party, at a "virtual quiz" for his staff, in which four teams of six people took part to raise funds for charity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

G7 has sent ‘very clear united message to Putin’ over Ukraine, says Truss

The West and its allies are “united” in threatening “massive consequences” for any Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the Foreign Secretary has said. Liz Truss, speaking to reporters at a press conference, also took aim at Iran and China after meeting in Liverpool with counterparts at the two-day G7 summit of foreign ministers from leading democratic nations.
POLITICS
newschain

PM to make first official visit to UAE by Israeli premier

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Boris Johnson’s booster vaccine statement in full

Here is a transcript of Boris Johnson’s booster vaccine address in full:. “Good evening. Over the past year we have shown that vaccination is the key to beating Covid, and that it works. “The UK was the first country in the world to administer a vaccine, we delivered the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy