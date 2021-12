The snow is snowing and the wind is blowing in Buffalo, so it’s unlikely that either Mac Jones or Josh Allen will have a lot to do with the result of Monday night’s crucial Patriots-Bills matchup. That’s not a big deal for the Patriots, who have as diverse and effective a run game as you’ll see in the NFL. Their receivers know how to (and are willing to) block, and even when the Bills put nine or ten guys in the box, the Pats are going to be confident that they can blow through the defense and make big gains.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO