Healthy Living with Jilisa Ghareeb: 5 Ways to Spread Christmas Cheer

By Amanda Schrauben
lowellsfirstlook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy December! You know this happens every year and it still sneaks up on you (or is that just me?). Christmas is just a couple of weeks away and there are a billion things to be done. But really all the shopping, cleaning, and baking does not matter. Your friends and...

lowellsfirstlook.com

KCCI.com

Gifts for neighbors that are guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer around your block

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Even if you aren't particularly close, there's comfort in knowing that your neighbors are always there if you need them — and we're sure they'd say the same. Maybe you've asked them to keep a watchful eye on your house while you were away. Or perhaps, you've called them after realizing that you were fresh out of eggs ... halfway through a recipe. For all of these reasons and more, make sure to wish them a very merry Christmas with one of these thoughtful gifts for neighbors.
Ocala Style Magazine

Christmas Cheer

Ocala Gazette columnist Sadie Fitzpatrick prepares a holiday classic fit for a queen. If you found a recipe that called for a dash of Jennifer Garner, a sprinkle of Reese Witherspoon, a cup of columnist Julia Reed and a healthy scoop of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you would likely end up with a Southern classic like Sadie Fitzpatrick. Like Reed, a charismatic chronicler of politics and the quirks of Southern life for the likes of Newsweek, Vogue, The New York Times Magazine and many other publications, Fitzpatrick is making a name for herself as a writer focused on the unique character and quirks of her hometown. She left Ocala to attend college and thought she might never move back, but returned because her boyfriend, who is now her husband of seven years, was living here. The two initially met on a blind date, have since traveled the world together and now have two beautiful children and a golden retriever named George Bailey. She is a passionate advocate for the issues she champions through her column, which include topics such as politics and social issues but also celebrates the many charms and good people of the town she once thought she had permanently put in her rearview mirror. She explains that it is “our ability to make everyone fall in love with Ocala whether they’ve been here 20 years or 20 minutes” that makes this such a special place to live.
OCALA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Spreading holiday cheer

The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club members recently formed assembly lines of crafters to put together Thanksgiving and Christmas treats and favors for Meals on Wheels homebound recipients. The women prepared hundreds of turkey cookie packets and elf candy canes to lend a festive surprise to the meal trays that seniors and shut-ins receive. From left: Sandi Giddens, Mary Anne Lykins, April Saland and Joan Young.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
Monterey County Herald

Operation Christmas Cheer: Finding a way to help and give back

Kathleen White always told her kids to never go past a red kettle without slipping in a little sign of gratitude. Though quiet thanks for Salvation Army’s work, the advice is something she hasn’t taken lightly, even as red kettles grew into greater calls to give back. Taking on a...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
dronedj.com

Holiday campaign spreads Christmas cheer through the cutest drone ever

’Tis the season to use creative narratives to celebrate togetherness and highlight the need for kindness on Christmas. And hitting the sweet spot for us right now is a holiday campaign from supermarket brand Migros, featuring the world’s most adorable delivery drone – Robin. Switzerland-based Migros has a reputation for...
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Couple Spread Christmas Cheer With Light Display Including 20,000 Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy. Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom. The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights. Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights. The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital. “Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said. “It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added. The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.
AMBRIDGE, PA
countryliving.com

56 Best Outdoor Christmas Decorations to Spread Christmas Cheer This Year

It's time to pull out the ugly sweaters and turn on your favorite holiday movie because Christmas is fast approaching. Once the halls are decked and the tree perfectly trimmed, don't forget to give your porch a little bit of love. Outdoor Christmas decorations can often get overlooked in the hustle and bustle of the season, but don't worry: With our list of the very best DIY outdoor Christmas decorations—including ideas for easy DIY wreaths and other crafty Christmas projects—you'll be inspired to give your home some major Christmas curb appeal.
thereminder.com

Holyoke residents collecting donations to spread Christmas cheer

HOLYOKE – Morgan Reardon and Tessa Moriarty are both born and raised Holyoke residents with close ties to the Holyoke Police Department. Reardon’s father is a sergeant in the Narcotics Unit and Moriarty’s father is the captain. The girls are now asking for donations to continue the tradition of handing out toys to kids in need at Christmas.
HOLYOKE, MA
fox32chicago.com

Illinois firefighters spreading holiday cheer with Christmas decorations

CHICAGO - Life hasn’t been easy for 4-year-old Georgeanna. The child has a rare form of ovarian cancer and has undergone multiple surgeries. To make things a little brighter, firefighters came to the rescue. Nearly 80 firemen from 15 departments across Illinois created winter wonderlands at six South Side homes...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska Christmas Lights Show celebrates first year, aims to spread cheer

Santa came early this holiday season with a new Christmas light show in the capital city. With nearly a million lights and festive favorites, one drive-through light show is embarking on its first year in the downtown district. The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show takes place in Haymarket Park in the...
LINCOLN, NE
Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Lions Club Santa Float Spreads Christmas Cheer

The children of Castaic once again are able to experience the magic of the season this December with Santa and his sleigh coming to visit their neighborhoods, thanks to the help of a local charity. For 35 years, the Castaic Lions Club has helped Santa Claus make visits to Castaic...
CASTAIC, CA

