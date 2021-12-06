Healthy Living with Jilisa Ghareeb: 5 Ways to Spread Christmas Cheer

Ocala Gazette columnist Sadie Fitzpatrick prepares a holiday classic fit for a queen. If you found a recipe that called for a dash of Jennifer Garner, a sprinkle of Reese Witherspoon, a cup of columnist Julia Reed and a healthy scoop of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you would likely end up with a Southern classic like Sadie Fitzpatrick. Like Reed, a charismatic chronicler of politics and the quirks of Southern life for the likes of Newsweek, Vogue, The New York Times Magazine and many other publications, Fitzpatrick is making a name for herself as a writer focused on the unique character and quirks of her hometown. She left Ocala to attend college and thought she might never move back, but returned because her boyfriend, who is now her husband of seven years, was living here. The two initially met on a blind date, have since traveled the world together and now have two beautiful children and a golden retriever named George Bailey. She is a passionate advocate for the issues she champions through her column, which include topics such as politics and social issues but also celebrates the many charms and good people of the town she once thought she had permanently put in her rearview mirror. She explains that it is “our ability to make everyone fall in love with Ocala whether they’ve been here 20 years or 20 minutes” that makes this such a special place to live.

