ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who killed ex-girlfriend admits attempted murder of second person

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwmRt_0dFC2e5o00

A man who previously admitted killing his ex-girlfriend at her home before dumping her body in a river has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder another person.

Charles Byrne had already admitted the manslaughter of Christina Rowe, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, between February 9 and 10 2021, at a court hearing on June 1.

Ms Rowe’s body was found in the River Severn near the Diglis Bridge in Worcester.

The 25-year-old appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, where he admitted attempting to kill another person, between the same dates in February, on what was to be the first day of his trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5vfG_0dFC2e5o00
Christina Rowe’s body was found in the River Severn near the Diglis footbridge in Worcester (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

Byrne, formerly of Waterworks Road, Worcester, but now a patient at high-security Ashworth Hospital, appeared in the dock flanked by four guards, speaking only to confirm his identity and enter a plea.

As he did so, his barrister, Gurdeep Garcha QC, read the basis on which Byrne had entered his plea.

Mr Garcha said: “May I read into record… the basis of plea.

“The defendant pleads guilty on the following basis:

“He was seriously mentally unwell at time of the incident, as referenced in medical evidence.”

He added that the “intent to kill” had been formed in a “fleeting” moment.

Adjourning the case for sentencing, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall QC said: “The resolution of these matters will be of enormous importance to Miss Rowe’s family.

“Whilst important that time be allowed for this to be done properly, it is also important there’s some certainty as to when the case comes back to court.”

Simply because I am adjourning the case for the benefit of psychiatric reports should not lead you or anybody else in court to assume I am minded to make psychiatric disposal of this case

Addressing Byrne, he said: “I must adjourn this matter for sentence because it is acknowledged by both the prosecution and defence in this case that you are psychiatrically unwell.

“Therefore, it is necessary I can properly take account of the true extent and nature of your psychiatric condition before I pass sentence.

“There will therefore be some delay in order so the defence and prosecution can properly investigate your mental health.

“Simply because I am adjourning the case for the benefit of psychiatric reports should not lead you or anybody else in court to assume I am minded to make psychiatric disposal of this case.

“All options plainly remain open to me when I sentence you next year.”

Byrne, who was remanded back into the care of Ashworth Hospital, will be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on March 25 2022.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

G7 has sent ‘very clear united message to Putin’ over Ukraine, says Truss

The West and its allies are “united” in threatening “massive consequences” for any Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the Foreign Secretary has said. Liz Truss, speaking to reporters at a press conference, also took aim at Iran and China after meeting in Liverpool with counterparts at the two-day G7 summit of foreign ministers from leading democratic nations.
POLITICS
newschain

PM to make first official visit to UAE by Israeli premier

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a...
MIDDLE EAST
KPVI Newschannel 6

Livingston man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend receives life sentence

A Livingston man who was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Errol Hicks, 70, received his life sentence in 21st Judicial District Court on Monday, according to court records. Hicks’ attorney, Susan Hebert, stated her intentions to appeal the sentence, court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Second Person#Sentencing#Worcester Crown Court#Ashworth Hospital
thegazette.com

Second man faces attempted murder charge in November shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A second man faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a Nov. 2 shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids. Ernest Gaston, 42, of Cedar Rapids, also faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact. The criminal complaint accuses Gaston of aiding and abetting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
restorationnewsmedia.com

Man charged with attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT — A city man is accused of trying to shoot another man to death. Elbert Allen, 29, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder. At 9:45 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021, officers responded to a shooting with injury in the 1300 block of Hargrove Street, said Cpl. Ricky Jackson, public information officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
truecrimedaily

Indianapolis man charged with murder after saying girlfriend killed herself

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man was charged with murder a year after his girlfriend was found dead with a gunshot wound. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Nov. 24 that they arrested John Henry for his role in the death of 33-year-old Tara Smith. On Oct. 28, 2020, Indianapolis Police responded to a shooting call at 2233 Grand Prix Drive. Officers discovered Smith inside the home with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s)." EMS officials pronounced her dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after Murfreesboro Police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend. Myron Jenkins, 26, is charged with the first-degree murder of Shanna Gibson, 37. Officers rushed to a duplex in the 1420 block of Lascassas Highway at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on reports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy