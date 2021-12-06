ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline join Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Disclaimer’ for Apple TV+

performance-radio.com
 6 days ago

Apple TV+ announced it has ordered the series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Alfonso Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce all episodes of the series; Blanchett is also an executive...

www.performance-radio.com

arcamax.com

Cate Blanchett's 'absolutely chuffed' to be Adele's style icon

Cate Blanchett is "absolutely chuffed" to be Adele's fashion muse. The 'Carol' star is happy to be admired for her sartorial choices by the 'Easy On Me' singer after she name-checked the actress in her '73 Questions' interview with Vogue magazine last month. The 52-year-old actress told Porter magazine: "I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Cate Blanchett Makes Sure Her Kids 'Checked the Sources' When Getting News from Social Media

Cate Blanchett hopes her kids are doing their research when getting information from social media. In this week's cover story for Porter, Net-A-Porter's digital title, the 52-year-old actress says that social media is a major discussion with her four kids, whom she shares with husband Andrew Upton, and that she tries to teach her children the importance of knowing where their news comes from.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nightmare Alley: Fans cannot cope with Cate Blanchett’s hilarious entrance to film premiere

Cate Blanchett appeared in giant size at the Nightmare Alley premiere in New York last night (1 December), sending fans into a frenzy.The new movie is Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his 2017 Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water.Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a carnival entertainer and master manipulator.Carlisle’s skills and showmanship are noticed by the upper classes of society, and after starting to move in those circles, he meets Cate Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a corrupt and dangerous psychiatrist.Rooney Mara plays Molly Cahill, the carnival’s kind...
MOVIES
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Nightmare Alley’ Social Reactions Call It a Superb Noir From Guillermo del Toro, Praise Cate Blanchett's Femme Fatale

It's been four years since Guillermo del Toro released his last film, 2017’s The Shape of Water, which was nominated for thirteen Academy Awards and won four, including Best Director for del Toro and Best Picture. His follow-up, Nightmare Alley, comes out on December 17, but with the film finally being screened for critics, the first reactions are starting to come in.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Nightmare Alley” Press Nightmare as Stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett MIA, Director Del Toro Combined Into Group Q&A

Today’s virtual press junket for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” turned into a nightmare. Both stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett are completely MIA and not participating. Cooper was never on the docket, Blanchett was. But she was up at 3:30 this morning and Zoomed in from London for the Q&A after the premiere at Alice Tully Hall, so she’s probably sleeping now. Still, it’s kind of crazy that the film’s two big stars aren’t doing press.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper And Cate Blanchett Are So Good Playing Bad In Guillermo del Toro’s Vivid Film Noir Remake

When you hear the name Guillermo del Toro, you usually associate the Oscar-winning director with fantastical filmmaking, monsters, supernatural elements and gothic stories from another world. But maybe for the first time with his remake of the 1940s film noir Nightmare Alley, he is dealing on a smaller scale more focused strictly on people, albeit a big part of it is set in a colorful traveling carnival full of freaks and other distractions.
MOVIES
#Disclaimer
/Film

Nightmare Alley Review: Guillermo Del Toro's Carnival Noir Is Stylish As Hell, With A Standout Cate Blanchett Performance

Stan Carlisle walks away from a house on fire and ends up at a carnival. This is how Guillermo del Toro's gorgeous noir "Nightmare Alley" begins, setting the mood for a wickedly enjoyable tale of freak shows, dark and stormy nights, innocent dames, morally bankrupt schemers, and a femme fatale to die for. Adapted from the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham and the delectably dark 1947 film adaptation starring Tyrone Power, del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" is a carnival funhouse of earthly horrors.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Kilts, Kevin, Outlaws, Pen15

“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are set for a second season of their hit travel docuseries “Men in Kilts” with the six-episode adventure seeing them this time head to the complete opposite side of the world from Scotland – they’re in New Zealand. [Source: TV Line]. Kevin Can...
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Explains Why Tom Hardy’s Venom Is Joining The MCU

Kevin Feige recently explained how Tom Hardy’s Venom made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel Studios’ universe has been going strong for a decade-plus, Sony is just getting started with theirs that began with the hit film, Venom, starring Tom Hardy. It wasn’t long after that fans began to ask for a crossover between Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Servant”: Is a Fourth Season of Apple TV+’s Series Already in Development?

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the third season of “Servant” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ early next year, beginning on January 21, 2022, and culminating with ten new episodes. Now, according to the reliable Production Weekly, a fourth season is already in active development. We’ll...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

