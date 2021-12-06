Pens Points: A New Opponent

There were a lot of eyes on Kasperi Kapanen coming into the 2020-21 season. Some of this was the function of last year, where Kapanen scored 30 points in 40 games in his first shortened season as a Penguin. He was identified as a potential regression target after shooting 16.2% in 2020-21, after only shooting a more repeatable 10.2% in the Toronto portion of his career.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO