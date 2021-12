FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots continue to blossom as the 2021 regular season moves forward. As a team, they are lightyears from where they were just six weeks ago with this winning streak now placing them in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. Not only has the club as a whole come into its own, so have a number of new additions. The bulk of the heavy hitters from New England's big free-agent spending spree last spring did need some time to get acclimated, but a majority have since come on. The latest to burst onto the scene is Kendrick Bourne, who hauled in two touchdowns in the Patriots' 36-13 win over the Titans in Week 12.

