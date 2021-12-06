ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard looking to keep the focus on Aston Villa ahead of Anfield return

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Steven Gerrard insists he will park any emotions ahead of his return to Liverpool.

The new Aston Villa manager returns to Anfield on Saturday for the first time since leaving for Rangers in 2018.

He will arrive back on Merseyside with Villa in good form following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leicester.

Gerrard spent 17 years in the first team at Anfield, winning the Champions League, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Cup but promised he will not get caught up in the occasion.

He said: “That’s for me to deal with in terms of emotions and all that. It’s very much about the team and preparing the team in the best possible way to get a result at Anfield.

“I certainly won’t make it about me. If other people do I can’t control that. It’s about us going there full of confidence and belief that we can go and take something from the game.”

Ezri Konsa’s double earned Gerrard a third win in four games as Villa boss as his side came from behind to beat the Foxes and rise to 10th in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring but Konsa became the first Villa defender to score a Premier League brace since Ciaran Clark’s double against Arsenal 11 years ago.

Jacob Ramsey’s first-half goal was also disallowed after it was ruled that Kasper Schmeichel was in control of the ball just before the midfielder kicked it out from under his hand.

“I would have taken that before a ball was kicked, to take nine points from 12 is a fantastic start and a great return from the players,” said Gerrard.

“It’s really positive from what the players have produced. We have a week on the training ground to try to help the with a few issues we have got.

“We go to Anfield and we’ll try to make it as difficult as we can for the opposition.”

Leicester were again undone by their inability to defend dead balls and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall admitted they keep shooting themselves in the foot having conceded 10 goals from set-pieces this term.

“It is just little lapses of concentration in games that are hurting us at the moment. I thought, in the first half, we were really dominant, we pressed high and they struggled to get out,” the midfielder told LCFC TV.

“We had enough chances to go into half-time winning. It’s just set-pieces that are not helping us at the moment, and they’re the things that are punishing us.

“At this level, you get punished if you’re not concentrating and it’s something that we need to look back on and try to eradicate.”

newschain

Nick Pope keeps West Ham at bay as Burnley hold Hammers

West Ham’s Champions League ambitions suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Burnley. David Moyes’ side have recently beaten Chelsea and Liverpool while giving Manchester City a run for their money to sit in the top four on merit, but they found struggling Burnley a more difficult proposition than expected in a tight encounter at Turf Moor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa’s striker poser a nice problem for Steven Gerrard

Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the challenge of getting strikers Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings in the same team is a ‘positive problem’. Watkins and Ings both started in Gerrard’s first game, the win over Brighton at Villa Park, but the goals came after summer signing Ings had gone off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard speaks of respect for his former coach Brendan Rodgers ahead of Aston Villa vs Leicester

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has spoken of his respect for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday’s midlands derby between the two clubs.Gerrard played under Rodgers at Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, almost winning the Premier League together in 2014 before blowing a five-point lead at the top of the table with only three matches remaining.The pair crossed paths again in Scotland, this time as opposing managers, where they were in charge of the Old Firm clubs.Rodgers won back-to-back domestic trebles during his two full seasons at Celtic, where he faced Gerrard’s Rangers on two occasions. Each recorded a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard backs Ollie Watkins to earn England recall

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has backed Ollie Watkins to return to the England squad.The striker has impressed Gerrard during his short time in charge, scoring two goals in Gerrard’s first three games as manager, against Brighton last month and Manchester City in midweek.Gerrard thought the 25-year-old’s performance against the Premier League champions on Wednesday night was his best since he took over at Villa Park three weeks ago.Watkins was left out of the most recent England squad a month ago but he is confident Gareth Southgate will pick him again if he continues to perform for Villa.“Listen, I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard will be desperate for Liverpool to lose for the first time in his life on Saturday... Sportsmail speaks to Jurgen Klopp, Robbie Fowler and those who know him best ahead of his return to Anfield with Aston Villa

For the first time in his life, Steven Gerrard will be desperate for Liverpool to lose on Saturday, as Sportsmail discovered when speaking to those who know him. Jurgen Klopp, who gave Gerrard his first job in coaching with the club's academy, has no doubt the Liverpool great will be competitive against his beloved side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City as Mo Salah's second-half goal finally breaks down a stubborn Aston Villa... inflicting defeat on Anfield hero Steven Gerrard

As the teams walked out at Anfield, the Kop held up icons to the departed. There was a banner paying tribute to Ray Kennedy, the midfield great of the Seventies and early Eighties, who died last month. There was another that remembered Roger Hunt, the Liverpool and England hero, who died in the autumn. And another for Anne Williams, the campaigner and bereaved mother, whose fight for justice for those who died at Hillsborough moved so many.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If I'd have played for Manchester United, I'd have hated coming back here too!': Steven Gerrard aims playful dig at former Liverpool team-mate Michael Owen after discussing his return to Anfield as Aston Villa boss

Steven Gerrard couldn't resist a cheeky quip at Michael Owen's Manchester United past after his former Liverpool team-mate quizzed him on his Anfield return. As Aston Villa boss, Gerrard was back at Liverpool for the first time in six years when he last appeared for the club that he played at for over 17 years, featuring in over 700 games and captaining them to Champions League glory in 2005.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
