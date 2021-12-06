ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

As Carolinas are ranked for distracted driving, bill to reduce cell phone use is set aside

By Brett Baldeck
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWGiR_0dFC2Irw00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite strict laws against the use of cell phones while driving, people continue to drive distracted. A group has crunched the numbers and has ranked where all 50 states sit when it comes to distracted driving.

The good news is North and South Carolina are not among the most dangerous states, but they also aren’t among the safest. Before getting in the car and behind the wheel, have you ever wondered how many distracted drivers you may encounter? At times they can be easy to spot.

“You pull up to a stoplight and they are constantly just doing this,” said driver, Mike Warr, who was motioning with his hands drivers texting.

The biggest distracted driving offenders are those using cell phones. Those drivers are often oblivious to what’s happening.

“When you’re around Charlotte and traffic is backed up already and then someone is in front of you and you sit there and see somebody go and there is a gap of about 400 feet. You’re sitting there waiting and thinking hurry up, get out of the way,” said Warr.

Whistle Out, a company focused on helping people find cell phone plans, ranked all 50 states for distracted driving. New Mexico is ranked 50 th for the most distracted drivers. Number one is Arkansas for the least distracted driving incidents. North Carolina ranks right in the middle at 23, while South Carolina is 34 th .

The 2021 rankings are based on statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a national survey of drivers about distracted driving. The NHTSA says that in 2019 more than 3,100 drivers were killed because of distracted driving. As many drivers have experienced, distracted driving can be wide-ranging, reaching far beyond cell phone use.

“Even make up. My friend I was in the car with her and I saw her pull down her little mirror and she started doing her makeup and it’s kinda distracting,” said driver, Madeline Landry.

Her response to her friend at that time is a good reminder for all drivers.

“Drive safe. Stop texting and driving. Stop doing your makeup,” said Landry.

In North Carolina, it is not illegal to hold a cell phone while driving. A bill that would make it illegal was set aside in Raleigh earlier this year.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Multi-million dollar bonds for 2 California men charged with drug trafficking in North Carolina: Sheriff

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. On Nov. 23, detectives were given information that indicated that a “Mexico-based drug trafficking organization” was distributing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine within Forsyth County, according to a press release. Detectives identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Safe Driving#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy