ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Whitewater police chief put on leave during investigation

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsx5S_0dFC1ySt00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Whitewater Police Department has placed its chief on paid leave as an outside agency investigates an unspecified incident.

The police department says in a statement that an internal investigation will be conducted into an incident that happened outside Whitewater’s city limits.

"The Whitewater Police Department operations will continue without disruption and with full expectations of providing high quality services to our community," a post on Facebook from the department says.

The department would not release any more information on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.

The department said Chief Aaron Raap’s leave is part of the agency’s policy and not punitive. Deputy Chief Dan Meyer has stepped into Raap’s role.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitewater, WI
Whitewater, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy