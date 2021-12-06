ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e28Ga_0dFC1whR00

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — A group supporting former President Donald Trump's agenda is working to bypass Wisconsin's Democratic governor to change the swing state's election laws.

The disclosure was made by former Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley during a meeting a conservative group held for state lawmakers.

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to change the state's election system but anticipate being blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Gidley said his Center for Election Integrity is working with state Republicans to put a measure on the ballot to implement changes.

Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud have fueled Republican attempts to change voting in several states.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Elections
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Donald Trump
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy