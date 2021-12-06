Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — A group supporting former President Donald Trump's agenda is working to bypass Wisconsin's Democratic governor to change the swing state's election laws.

The disclosure was made by former Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley during a meeting a conservative group held for state lawmakers.

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to change the state's election system but anticipate being blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Gidley said his Center for Election Integrity is working with state Republicans to put a measure on the ballot to implement changes.

Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud have fueled Republican attempts to change voting in several states.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip