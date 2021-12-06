As Carolinas are ranked for distracted driving, bill to reduce cell phone use is set aside

Mobile phones come with many advantages: the entire world in a small rectangular device, any answer to any question readily available, communication with an entire contact list just a few short keystrokes away. Cell phones and driving, however, should not mix, but unfortunately, the two often collide. According to the...
Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles about traffic accidents in Henrico County. Distracted driving has caused more than 2,200 accidents in Henrico County during the past three years, according to crash data for the county. “I think that from an educational perspective what down the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin drivers now face more severe penalties for distracted driving, traffic violations and speeding around emergency vehicles and first responders. Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay) explained, “It really is about protecting those that protect us. Those people are really putting themselves in dangerous situations...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin law bans drivers from using cell phones near crash sites. The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers Monday, makes it illegal for drivers to use handheld devices within 500 feet of a crash. Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Ashley Morales said danger...
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) announced that DeKalb County Police Department has received a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for the 2022 grant season. Referred to as the H.E.A.T. grant, the DeKalb County Police Department’s award totals $43,012. DeKalb County Police Department’s H.E.A.T. Unit will use the...
Electric car maker Tesla has released a computer update that allows drivers to play video games while the vehicle is moving. The software has been sent to Tesla drivers in the UK and the US and allows games to be played on a car’s central touchscreen while it is moving.
LAWRENCE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Distracted driving is one of the fastest-growing safety issues on the roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), driver distraction is the leading factor in most crashes. Nearly 80% of crashes and 65% of near-crashes involve some form of distraction within three seconds before the event.
