You know, for probably understandable reasons, playing Final Fantasy XIV right now has me thinking about queues! We’ve all had to deal with them at some point while playing MMOs, and they basically always suck because you’re just waiting in line, just waiting, waiting until you can get into play and still waiting and let me in I want to play your video game! So, you know, the frustration element right there means that no one is going to look at queues with anything approaching fondness or nostalgia.

