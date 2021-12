Cybersecurity expert Yotam Dar is a blockchain cybersecurity expert. Dar: Hackers are attracted to blockchains because fraudulent transactions cannot be undone, as they can in the old banking system. Hackers broke into Poly Network, a decentralized finance industry, stealing $600 million in cryptocurrencies, making it the largest heist in the industry. Dar says the most vulnerable to cyber security threats are easily easily the protocols protocols are easily the most easily-vulnerable to cyber threats. He says the majority of the breaches are caused by poor security tactics.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO