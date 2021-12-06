Black Girl Magic Saturday

This week on Black Oxygen we feature a conversation with Nada Elmikashfi, Chief of Staff for Rep Francesca Hong and Angela Lang, Executive Director of BLOC. The focus of this conversation was our collective heartbreak regarding the Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha Wisconsin. In this episode we discuss what it is like to keep loving and working on a society after continual heartbreak, creating space for grief when you are on the front lines of organizing, and what it would look like to create a Wisconsin that embraced the humanity of Black bodies. Angela Lang reminds us, “you can’t organize Black people if you don’t love Black people.” And Nada asks, “How many Black people have you loved?” This is a beautiful, gut wrenching and timely episode.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO