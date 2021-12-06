ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Black Girl Magic Saturday

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Girl Magic Saturday will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, noon-3 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

Madison365

StartingBlock’s new artist in residence finds poetry in eavesdropping on everyday language

The art and start-up universes may be beginning to collide, thanks to the initiatives at Madison start-up nest StartingBlock. Located in American Family Insurance’s “Spark” Building on East Washington Avenue, the non-profit organization specializes in assisting young entrepreneurs to accomplish their business goals within a single space, where companies can “grow businesses, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy.” Companies from many different backgrounds and practices are able to interact on a daily basis within its tight ecosystem, which now houses over a dozen businesses and counting. And now, with their recent partnership with local arts planning commission Dane Arts, artists could have a say within local commerce by framing their work around a business mindset.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Fall Gospel Fest 2021 goes virtual again in year 17

For a decade and a half, talented musicians have traveled to Madison from all over the world to perform in front of a live audience and to celebrate a day of fellowship, great music and cultural heritage at the Fall Gospel Fest. Due to the pandemic, the annual event will once again be held virtually this year on Saturday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 30

Actor, singer and director Malkia Stampley joins the program today to talk about growing up in theater, the importance of Black theater and mounting a feel-good production in a pandemic. Stampley is director of Gift of the Magi at American Players Theater, running now until December 19. Plus, not a lot of COVID data following the holiday but what we have doesn’t look good.
MOVIES
Madison365

As it celebrates 75th anniversary, Catholic Multicultural Center hosts 10th annual Radiothon fundraiser with La Movida Radio

The Catholic Multicultural Center and La Movida Radio will host the 10th annual Radiothon on Friday, Dec. 10, noon-7 p.m., which will raise funds for the non-profit on Madison’s south side that serves the community with free daily community meals, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, food and personal hygiene pantries, employment search assistance, and more.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

10th annual Catholic Multicultural Center/La Movida Radiothon

The 10th annual Catholic Multicultural Center/La Movida Radiothon will take place Friday, Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m. Participants will enjoy virtual performances by local musicians and dance groups, a tamale dinner at the donation drive-through, live-streamed mass celebrated by Bishop Donald Hying, and stories about CMC services.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen Live

This week on Black Oxygen we present a discussion featured at the first Black Oxygen Live event conducted in partnership with CREATE Portage County. Our guests on this panel are Letesha Nelson, Ali Muldrow, Winnie Karanja and Dr. Thomas Gibson. The conversation covers many topics including the educational background of our guests and their thoughts on how we can co-create educational experiences based on justice, love and anti-racism.
TV & VIDEOS
#Black Girl Magic
Madison365

Centro Hispano 6th Annual “Virtual” Evening of Dreaming Decolonizing Dinner

Centro Hispano will host its 6th Annual Evening of Dreaming Decolonizing Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 2. A collaboration with PBS Wisconsin, the event is focused on showcasing the diversity of our Latino cultures in thought-provoking and whimsical ways. In the past, they have hosted award-winning author Reyna Grande, cutting-edge filmmaker Philip Rodriguez, local artists and chefs for a Pop-Up Exhibition, and the popular band Las Cafeteras.
FOOD & DRINKS
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Nada Elmikashfi & Angela Lang

This week on Black Oxygen we feature a conversation with Nada Elmikashfi, Chief of Staff for Rep Francesca Hong and Angela Lang, Executive Director of BLOC. The focus of this conversation was our collective heartbreak regarding the Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha Wisconsin. In this episode we discuss what it is like to keep loving and working on a society after continual heartbreak, creating space for grief when you are on the front lines of organizing, and what it would look like to create a Wisconsin that embraced the humanity of Black bodies. Angela Lang reminds us, “you can’t organize Black people if you don’t love Black people.” And Nada asks, “How many Black people have you loved?” This is a beautiful, gut wrenching and timely episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Madison365

Madison Children’s Museum offers vaccines, free playtime Monday

Families will be able to get children ages 5–11 vaccinated with the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Madison Children’s Museum from 1-7 pm on Monday, November 22 and Monday, December 13. Older family members, including unvaccinated children and adults—needing a first dose, second dose, or booster—will also be able to get their vaccinations.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Commemorative plaque on Richard Davis Lane helps to preserve jazz legend’s legacy for generations of Madisonians to come

In 2018, a new street in the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood on Madison’s east side was created in honor of the legacy of Richard Davis, a Madison jazz legend and Professor Emeritus of Bass at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he taught for nearly four decades. Now, after a fundraising effort throughout the pandemic, Davis’ former student and mentee, Wilder Deitz, has honored the man who inspired him and so many others with a commemorative plaque to accompany the street sign on Richard Davis Lane.
MADISON, WI
