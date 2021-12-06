ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mid-Cap Stock Rallied Over 11% on Monday; Surges Almost 30% in 11 Sessions

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Shares of the auto parts company JBM Auto Ltd (NS: JBMA ) rallied 11.08% to end Monday’s session at Rs 1,154.3 apiece, continuing its upward spree. The stock surge comes as a renewed vigour ahead of...

in.investing.com

Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

PayPal's brand ubiquity is getting overlooked by the market. RH is producing massive profits through its luxurious furniture galleries. Investing in companies that produce growing profits over many years is the best way to build wealth. You want to find consistent performers so you can sit back and do as little as possible. That way, you delay paying taxes on your capital gains and can let compound interest work its magic.
investing.com

8 Monster Stock Market Predictions: Utilities Soon Begin To Outperform Technology

Stocks had a monster comeback this past week, but what was becoming clear was that fewer stocks were leading the charge, especially in the NASDAQ Composite. The NASDAQ composite remained strong on an index level, but the percentage of stocks above their 50 and 200 day moving average was at 24% and 29%, respectively, very low levels. This tells us there were very few stocks participating in the NASDAQ rally.
investing.com

Is This a Stock Market Rally, or Merely a Bounce?

Let’s define a bounce as a thrust higher that rolls over to new lows. And a rally as a move that holds above previous lows and goes on to make higher highs. Obviously, one’s opinion on this question is important when it comes to strategy especially following the strong bounce in the S&P 500 (SPY) from last Friday’s lows. A bounce would mean it would be prudent to reduce exposure on strength, while the latter would mean it’s prudent to remain fully invested and invest our energy into making sure we are exposed to the best sectors and setups. In today’s commentary, I will make the case that this is a rally and not a bounce. Then identify the best stocks, sectors, and setups. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published December 09, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.32% to $1,017.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Tesla Inc. closed $226.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
International Business Times

US Stocks Rally Despite Latest Surge In Consumer Prices

Wall Street stocks capped a strong week with a fresh record on Friday despite the latest spike in US consumer prices that has bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will accelerate plans to lift interest rates. Following a down day in leading Asian and European equity markets, the broad-based S&P 500...
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.37% to $2,952.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $66.56 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.56% to $333.10 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $16.57 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
investing.com

Major cryptocurrencies continue to edge lower; Ethereum tests $4K

UNUS SED LEO (+1.4%) The total market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies has declined to around $2.25 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The record total market cap for all cryptocurrencies reached almost $3 trillion on 10th November this year, the day Bitcoin hit its record price of just below $69,000.
investing.com

Dow Futures Fall 110 Pts; Jobless Claims Data Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally lower Thursday, as investors take stock after three days of solid gains on lessening concerns over the Omicron virus and ahead of important unemployment data. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 110 points, or 0.3%, S&P...
investing.com

Cathie Wood's newest ARK ETF rises in first day of trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new socially focused fund from star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest rose 1.5% in its first day of trading Wednesday. The ARK Transparency ETF, which the firm says will focus on the "100 most transparent companies in the world," gained ground on the strength of top holdings including Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL) Inc and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc. The gains came as the broad S&P 500 index rose 0.3% for the day.
bostonnews.net

Asian stocks lifted by world rally, Nikkei 225 surges 408 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued the merry-go-round on Wednesday as investors the world over swarmed stock markets with buy orders. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 407.82 points or 1.43 percent to 28,863.42. The Australian All Ordinaries picked up 102.00 points or 1.34 percent to 7,701.20. China';s...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.6 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $19.7 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out yesterday. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 2.75% to $2.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.4K, accounting for 0.17% of...
investing.com

3 Technology Stocks To Buy Ahead Of The Holidays

This year has been a busy one for IPOs and the activity is staying strong right through the end of the year. Often times the best time to buy a newly IPOed stock is after the initial quiet period ends and that is no different from the three we have today.
