MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Federal Court Halts Biden's Attack On Healthcare Workers, AG Jeff Landry Claims Another Victory Over Vaccine Mandate

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After a New York City vaccine mandate was issued on Monday for all private sector employees, the vaccine requirement for municipal workers was put on pause by a US judge on Tuesday. And enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate is still suspended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, employers can still legally require you to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO