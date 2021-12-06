MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Federal Court Halts Biden's Attack On Healthcare Workers, AG Jeff Landry Claims Another Victory Over Vaccine Mandate
Louisiana Attorney General issued the following announcement on Nov. 30. In a major win for our healthcare heroes, a federal court has halted the Biden Administration's attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers. Judge Terry Doughty just now ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a...louisianarecord.com
Comments / 0