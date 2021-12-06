ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

RRHA hosting class for aspiring filmmakers, producers living in Whitcomb Court

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is organizing a free 8-week filmmaking class for aspiring filmmakers and producers living in Whitcomb Court.

In the program, RRHA said you can learn the best way to showcase your talents and how to tell your story on film.

There will be an info session Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Whitcomb Court Parks and Rec Center on Carmine Street.

If you are interested, you need to RSVP to Suzette Williams at 804-780-4932 or suzette.willliams@rrha.com .

