Teen amputee from Bexar County lands Netflix role | Kids Who Make SA Great

In the big crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime fans were treated to a huge surprise that has left many feeling betrayed. This was the big episode where we would see Richard Wheatley stand trial for his crimes. The death of Elliot Stabler’s wife has left his family in turmoil. His son was framed for a murder and Stabler had to deal with that in the last episode as well. However, it was an interaction with Angela Wheatley, Richard’s ex-wife, that had fans gasping in surprise.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO