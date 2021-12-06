ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Teen amputee from Bexar County lands Netflix role | Kids Who Make SA Great

KENS 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Mercado's first acting gig was a...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Are Reeling After a Stunning Betrayal

In the big crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime fans were treated to a huge surprise that has left many feeling betrayed. This was the big episode where we would see Richard Wheatley stand trial for his crimes. The death of Elliot Stabler’s wife has left his family in turmoil. His son was framed for a murder and Stabler had to deal with that in the last episode as well. However, it was an interaction with Angela Wheatley, Richard’s ex-wife, that had fans gasping in surprise.
TV SERIES
Oxygen

Judge Rules Britney Spears Can Now Manage Own Finances As Father Reportedly Attempts To Gain Access To Her Estate Plan

For the first time in more than 13 years, pop icon Britney Spears is finally legally allowed to manage her own finances. The decision was made on Wednesday by Judge Brenda Penny after Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told her that his client is “an independent woman” who is “not under conservatorship,” Variety reports. He said that Spears, who just turned 40, should be able to sign financial documents all on her own and Penny agreed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Blac Chyna Stocks Up On Red Bull In First Sighting Since Denying Claims She Held Woman Hostage Inside Hotel Room

Blac Chyna seems to be focusing all of her energy – evidently derived from Red Bull – on the upcoming holidays, despite all of the drama that's currently surrounding her. The 33-year-old former stripper and baby mama to both Rob Kardashian and Tyga was photographed pushing multiple shopping carts full of children's toys as well as cases of the popular energy drink in a Los Angeles Target parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy