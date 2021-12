MILWAUKEE (CBS) — The State of Wisconsin is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a wedding in Milwaukee, in which five out of 12 people were infected with the omicron variant. The people who were infected were not residents of Wisconsin – they were all California residents who came to the wedding on Nov. 27, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A California state lab learned five of the 12 infected people were infected with the omicron variant. The 12 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were between the ages of 18 and 49. All were vaccinated, and most had received boosters. They...

