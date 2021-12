Gig Harbor police got a two-for-one deal when they arrested two auto theft suspects on Nov. 22. The arrest led to the recovery of one stolen car and the keys to another. Officers said the man and woman, originally suspects in a shoplifting incident, were found to be driving a Nissan Altima stolen from a Sea-Tac rental company. In the car were found numerous stolen credit cards, which officers traced to an Auburn man who said they had been stolen along with his Jeep Cherokee.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO