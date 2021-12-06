ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Marelli in Detroit Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2030

By Jake Bekemeyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarelli, a leading global automotive supplier based in Detroit, has announced its commitment to become carbon neutral within its operations by 2030. The company will achieve this goal — which is a key part of the company’s broader commitment to build a more sustainable company — through measures aimed at minimizing...

