The JFCS of the Suncoast is encouraging people to bring cheer and comfort to local families and seniors in need during the holidays. Since 2004, JFCS has organized an annual Adopt-a-Family campaign to help ease the burden on parents struggling to provide holiday meals and gifts to their families. Donors can also brighten the day of seniors in isolation. JFCS has more than 300 children and 150 seniors waiting to be adopted for the 2021 holidays. Since its inception, more than 1,800 children from over 600 families have benefited from the program.

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO