Technology has proven its ability to revolutionize the financial markets industry by serving as an infrastructure where physical and digital assets or financial instruments can be exchanged safely, cost-effectively, and reliably. The next step for technology to enter the full range of financial services is to create the surrounding infrastructure with the tools to provide services that will not only give access to markets and financial instruments but will lead to decisions about how to exploit them, aiming to the democratization of portfolio management and investment advice. Trading signals and copy trading are among the tools for achieving this target.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO