KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for the last of three suspects in the armed robbery of an armored vehicle last month. The robbery happened on Nov. 16 at an ATM at 2201 West Jefferson Street in Kokomo. Police say a man held the driver of the vehicle at gunpoint while the other employee of the armored vehicle service was inside the business servicing the ATM. After disarming the driver, the suspect stole an undetermined amount of money and left in a maroon or red Cadillac XTS.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO