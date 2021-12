We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You’re not just imagining things: Almost every paint company named a shade of sage green as its colors of the year for 2022. It should come as no surprise that the Apartment Therapy Slack channels were burning as six (!) national paint brands zeroed in on this hue for 2022. Though a lot of companies are often aligned in their outlook for the year ahead, there never have been so many similar shades announced at the same time. Since we take color seriously at Apartment Therapy, we decided to take a deep dive into this of-the-moment hue — and why it’s going to be so big next year.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO