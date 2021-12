Over this past weekend, it was confirmed that Jeff Hardy had been sent home following some strange and erratic behaviour during a WWE Live Event in Edinburgh Texas. ‘The Charistmatic Enigma’ was competing as part of a star-studded six-man tag match alongside Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against the team of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos. It has been reported that during this match, Hardy would not seem himself and grew sluggish towards the end of his time in the ring.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO