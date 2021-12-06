ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline join Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Disclaimer’ for Apple TV+

mix93.com
 6 days ago

Apple TV+ announced it has ordered the series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Alfonso Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce all episodes of the series; Blanchett is also an executive...

www.mix93.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Cate Blanchett Makes Sure Her Kids 'Checked the Sources' When Getting News from Social Media

Cate Blanchett hopes her kids are doing their research when getting information from social media. In this week's cover story for Porter, Net-A-Porter's digital title, the 52-year-old actress says that social media is a major discussion with her four kids, whom she shares with husband Andrew Upton, and that she tries to teach her children the importance of knowing where their news comes from.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Cate Blanchett's 'absolutely chuffed' to be Adele's style icon

Cate Blanchett is "absolutely chuffed" to be Adele's fashion muse. The 'Carol' star is happy to be admired for her sartorial choices by the 'Easy On Me' singer after she name-checked the actress in her '73 Questions' interview with Vogue magazine last month. The 52-year-old actress told Porter magazine: "I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Cate Blanchett
The Hollywood Reporter

Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’: Film Review

The first half of Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s blood-dark jewel of an American saga, is set within the itinerant subculture of carnies, at the tail end of the Great Depression. “Folks here, they don’t make no never mind who you are or what you done,” Willem Dafoe’s carnival barker assures a newbie, Stanton Carlisle. That’s good news for Stan, who’s played by Bradley Cooper with an inscrutable chill, and who has drifted into the carnival after a long bus ride from some things he’d rather forget. Shifting gears after the Cold War romantic fantasy The Shape of Water, del Toro...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Nightmare Alley’ Social Reactions Call It a Superb Noir From Guillermo del Toro, Praise Cate Blanchett's Femme Fatale

It's been four years since Guillermo del Toro released his last film, 2017’s The Shape of Water, which was nominated for thirteen Academy Awards and won four, including Best Director for del Toro and Best Picture. His follow-up, Nightmare Alley, comes out on December 17, but with the film finally being screened for critics, the first reactions are starting to come in.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nightmare Alley: Fans cannot cope with Cate Blanchett’s hilarious entrance to film premiere

Cate Blanchett appeared in giant size at the Nightmare Alley premiere in New York last night (1 December), sending fans into a frenzy.The new movie is Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his 2017 Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water.Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a carnival entertainer and master manipulator.Carlisle’s skills and showmanship are noticed by the upper classes of society, and after starting to move in those circles, he meets Cate Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a corrupt and dangerous psychiatrist.Rooney Mara plays Molly Cahill, the carnival’s kind...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Truth Be Told’ Renewed For Season 3 By Apple TV+; Maisha Closson Joins As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of mystery anthology series Truth Be Told, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, with Maisha Closson (Claws, How To Get Away with Murder) coming on board as executive producer and showrunner. Truth Be Told creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who served as showrunner on the first two seasons, remains an executive producer for Season 3 of the series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The anthology, which tells a different story each season, stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disclaimer
TheWrap

Simon Kinberg’s ‘Invasion’ Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed science-fiction series “Invasion” from Simon Kinberg and David Weil. The pickup comes ahead of Friday’s Season 1 finale. Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Servant”: Is a Fourth Season of Apple TV+’s Series Already in Development?

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the third season of “Servant” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ early next year, beginning on January 21, 2022, and culminating with ten new episodes. Now, according to the reliable Production Weekly, a fourth season is already in active development. We’ll...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in Apple's 'Ghosted'

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas will star opposite Chris Evans in Apple Original Films' Ghosted. Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson, who was previously attached to the project. Ghosted is described as a high-concept, romantic action-adventure film that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Evans, who starred with Armas in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy