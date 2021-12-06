ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Unified School District Promoting “Sexuality” Club For Teens.

Cover picture for the article“In the case of Cocopah Middle School’s GLSEN “award” these are 11, 12 and 13 year old children. I’ve said it before and...

Richard Outzen
6d ago

what the he'll is wrong with these school districts,,,oh wait, all the teachers were indoctrinated in college and now teaching lunacy

Lance
6d ago

Not shocked at all. I mean there is a Satanatic weekend in Scottsdale dedicated to satanism and no one even cared about that so I’m not shocked this is going on

Follower of Jesus Christ
6d ago

I went to Cocopah in the 1980's. This is an ABOMINATION in the eyes of the LORD. SHUT THAT SCHOOL DOWN!!! Satan's SOLDIERS.

CBS News

Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
