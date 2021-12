UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brought forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December. "No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming," he said in a televised address, after the country's medical advisers raised the Covid Alert Level due to a "rapid increase" in infection from the variant. Johnson, under pressure because of claims he and staff flouted Covid restrictions last Christmas, called the spread of the mutation "an emergency", as Omicron was doubling every two to three days. "We know from bitter experience how these exponential curves develop," he added.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO