ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: LeBron James Playing High Minutes Is Concerning

By AJ Gonzalez
AllLakers
AllLakers
 6 days ago

The Lakers are sitting squarely at a .500 winning percentage and have flat out not met the lofty expectations that their star-heavy roster had set for them. When the roster was being worked out, the presence of Russell Westbrook was intended to mitigate the workload on 36-year-old LeBron James.

From day one, the minutes per game for James were supposed to be lower than the previous years. This has not been the case. It's gone quite the opposite. For the 2021-22 season thus far, James is playing 36.9 minutes per game. This is the highest mark for James since the 2017-18 season when James was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel put on his best poker face by saying the minutes for James weren't a concern.

“We’re always monitoring his load and just being intelligent with it. Obviously the overtime games are what they are. He’s going to be in there for those, but like you said, he has missed some time. The totality is I think less of a concern than if he played a triple-overtime game and then you played the next night, do you exercise caution in those instances? It’s just something that literally we monitor on a daily basis. We rely on the medical team and feedback on how he’s feeling and make smart decisions.”

Counter Argument

If coach Vogel's quote isn't a bluff, it's probably because James has only played in half the games so far this season. The Lakers have played 24 games and James has played in only 12 of them. James missed one game to a COVID-19 issue, but the rest have been from injuries. This alone is concerning, but when your team's best player has only played in half the games, it's difficult to expect a deep playoff run. If James ramps up to play most of the Lakers games down the stretch, playing nearly 37 minutes at age 37 is not ideal.

As it was planned from day one, the Lakers superstars (Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis) are going to have to carry the Lakers in long stretches. The bench needs to be healthy, and the role players need to perform.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLakers

Lakers: Marc Gasol Returns to Spain to Play For Girona

The Lakers traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies this past September. The move was largely based around salary cap space as Los Angeles saved over $10 million in potential luxury tax fees with the move. But there was also just not a spot for Gasol on the roster with so many names coming in.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Three Takeaways from Sunday’s Game Against the Pistons

As it has gone lately, the Lakers have been winning one game and then losing the next the past couple weeks. They are still trying to find their footing and build longer stretches of consistency with their renovated roster. The purple and gold managed to hold onto this game as they won 110-106. The Lakers swept the season series against the Pistons.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rival Coach Gives Honest Assessment on Teams’ Struggles

The Lakers beat the Kings in the majority of the statistical categories. One big issue was how the Lakers yielded 18 more shots to the Kings. It doesn’t qualify as great defense if the opponent misses the shot, but one fails to secure the defensive rebound to eliminate the opposing team’s offensive possession. The Lakers give up 11.5 offensive rebounds to opponents, fourth worst in all of the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
AllLakers

Lakers Anthony Davis on How LA Can Improve Amid Triple-Overtime Loss

Another close game for the Lakers on Friday night. As the Lakers were neck and neck with the Sacramento Kings, it appeared that this game was not going to end in regulation. Even with a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Kings found a way to tie it up and the Lakers now know what they were doing wrong.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Trevor Ariza Gives An Injury Update

This year, the Lakers were hit with the injury bug early before the season even began. At the beginning of October, the Lakers announced that Trevor Ariza had a procedure done on his right ankle and would be re-evaluated in eight weeks. As those eight weeks are coming to an end, it appears that Ariza is hopeful for the future. Ariza was always expected to make a full recovery, according to Lakers reporter, Mike Trudell, but the question now is, what does his timetable look like?
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Lakers preview: Isaiah Stewart is playing, but will LeBron James?

The only real question is this one — will LeBron James suit up for the game against the Detroit Pistons today? Otherwise, the contest between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers looks to be a pretty sad affair. The Pistons are an awful offense and awful team at the moment, and the Lakers are sad, old, and struggling. Better than the Pistons, to be sure, but that is certainly not an acceptable bar for the Lakers to be clearing.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers
AllLakers

Lakers: Kobe Bryant Once Said Anthony Davis Could Be the GOAT

The Lakers are still mired in an identity crisis and a .500 record. The flashes of potential have been there and from all their superstars, but they're still looking for consistency. Most experts agree the Lakers' charge to another playoff run is in the hands of their big man, Anthony Davis.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: ESPN Pulls Game Against the Clippers From the Primetime Spot

Things have not gone as planned for both Los Angeles teams. The Clippers lost star Kawhi Leonard to ACL reconstruction surgery and the Lakers flat out have not performed. So it might not come as a surprise when it was announced that they had been pulled from ESPN's primetime broadcast tonight.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable Again, Anthony Davis Late Add to Injury Report

The Lakers host the Detroit Pistons, in what is to be an anticipated matchup between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James after last week’s brush-up. On Friday, the Lakers were the healthiest at any point of the season. Only Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza were inactive from injuries. However, the game went into triple overtime, so it was definitely taxing for a lot of the older players.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: What The Kings Win Says About LA Sans LeBron James

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings in a resounding blowout at the Golden 1 Center, 117-92, to rise to an admittedly pedestrian 12-11 record around the quarter-season mark. Much of the victory against De'Aaron Fox and company can be specifically accredited to a scorching-hot run that...
NBA
Los Angeles Daily News

Lakers’ LeBron James enters NBA’s COVID-19 protocols

SACRAMENTO — In a season full of setbacks, the Lakers now face another: On Tuesday, LeBron James entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. While the Lakers did not officially say what triggered the action, ESPN reported that James is expected to miss multiple games, implying that the Lakers star has tested positive for COVID-19. Players and staffers can also enter protocols for a close encounter with someone who has tested positive.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Fans Whine the Most About Officiating According to Study

Betonline conducted a study on Twitter that looked at the frequency of NBA fanbases that complained the most about officiating. Not surprising to most fanbases outside the Lakers, the purple and gold top this spot by a wide margin. Lakers fans might get defensive over this, but the franchise is...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
785
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy