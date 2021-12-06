ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler & Windy…For Now 12-06-2021

yourbasin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler and windy conditions are returning across The Basin,...

www.yourbasin.com

NECN

Dry, Cooler, Still Windy Sunday

After a wet, windy and mild start to the weekend, we’ll close it out with a sunny, breezy, and cool day. As a matter of fact, the rest of the upcoming week is looking relatively quiet with temperatures mostly above average. This morning we’ll see a few leftover clouds,...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: A Windy but Sunny and Dry end to the Weekend

Good Morning! We’re waking up this Sunday to some breezy but much quieter conditions. As of midnight, last night’s temperatures were still lingering in the 60s so lows only dropped down into the 40s this morning, which is actually fairly mild for this time of year. Throughout the day today, we’ll see much more seasonable […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: A Windy but Sunny and Dry end to the Weekend

Good Morning! We’re waking up this Sunday to some breezy but much quieter conditions. As of midnight, last night’s temperatures were still lingering in the 60s so lows only dropped down into the 40s this morning, which is actually fairly mild for this time of year. Throughout the day today, we’ll see much more seasonable […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures And Sunshine Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with lows below freezing and feeling in the 10s for some. There are even a few flakes north. Today will be dry and winds are calming down with occasional gusts around 20 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs back in the mid 40s as high pressure builds in. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be colder starts than what we had last week at the bus stop with lows below freezing but don’t worry we have warmer weather ahead, again! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we are 3.3° above normal and it looks like our temperatures will stay above normal as we get closer to Christmas! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday and Tuesday, we return to the 50s with sunshine and even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the low 60s with a few rain showers for the end of the week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Before A Sharp Drop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies and warmer temps as we begin an impressive December warmup. After a mild Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, we spent much of the day in the 30s with windy conditions. Our winds at ORD hit 49 mph with gusts to 59 mph. Today, winds will be 15-20 from the SW with gusts to 35. Sunny and upper 40s today, to the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday, then a sharp drop. Dec 12 Norm- 37 Sat- 58 (pre-dawn) Today- 48 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today- Sunny with a high of 48. Tonight- Clear, 34. Monday- Sunny and 51.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Coming, Along With Sunny Skies

After a stormy and windy stretch of weather, things are set to calm down and warm up in the Chicago area in the coming days, and it will start with a sunny and breezy Sunday. According to current forecast models, the area can expect to see plenty of sunshine Sunday, but there will be some gusty winds that will accompany the clear skies. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will be possible, putting a bit of a chill into the air even as temperatures warm up.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Breezy and chilly with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Abundant sunshine, milder and a bit breezy. SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality is good for Chicago. Sunday Night: Mostly clear and chilly, SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Lows near freezing. Monday Forecast: Lots of...
CHICAGO, IL

