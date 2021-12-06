Cooler & Windy…For Now 12-06-2021

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies and warmer temps as we begin an impressive December warmup. After a mild Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, we spent much of the day in the 30s with windy conditions. Our winds at ORD hit 49 mph with gusts to 59 mph. Today, winds will be 15-20 from the SW with gusts to 35.
Sunny and upper 40s today, to the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday, then a sharp drop.
Dec 12
Norm- 37
Sat- 58 (pre-dawn)
Today- 48
Sunrise- 7:10am
Forecast
Today- Sunny with a high of 48.
Tonight- Clear, 34.
Monday- Sunny and 51.
