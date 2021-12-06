ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Jury Deliberations Enter Fourth Day In Dayonte Resiles Murder Trial

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Jury deliberations are expected to resume Monday in the Dayonte Resiles murder trial. Resiles is...

miami.cbslocal.com

