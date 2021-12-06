ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight-Free Movement Grows in Europe

By Diana Ionescu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an article by Sara Ullström and Kimberly Nicholas, the Swedish are increasingly advocating avoiding air travel as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Ullström and Nicholas analyzed media from 1950 to 2019 to assess how...

ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Europe chems supply woes deepen as contagion fears grow

LONDON (ICIS)--The supply chain woes that have dogged the European chemicals sector through the pandemic and 2021 economic rebound have taken a turn for the worse as demand-driven tightness is exacerbated by weather issues, the resurgence of coronavirus infections and the latest variant. Crude prices and public markets crashed on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsu.org

A discomfort with Western liberalism is growing in Eastern Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary — When President Biden greets scores of nations at his virtual "Summit for Democracy" this coming week, one member of the Western alliance won't be there. Hungary, on the Eastern edge of the European Union, was not invited. Washington and EU leaders in Brussels have repeatedly accused the...
POLITICS
Go Curry Cracker!

Award Travel Series: Flying to Europe for Free with Ultimate Rewards

TRAVEL
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Free Route Airspace Gains Ground In Europe

In their long and winding road to modernization, European players in air traffic management have made progress toward a more efficient use of airspace. For just over one week, two major air navigation service providers (ANSPs) have operated free-route airspace (FRA) over large parts of their... Subscription Required. Daily Memo:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the European Convention, regarded as the gold...
RELIGION
The Independent

New Orient Express trains to offer luxury flight-free travel across Europe

Famed luxury train service the Orient Express is making a comeback.In 2023, the La Dolce Vita programme will launch, offering six trains taking in several popular European itineraries spanning 14 regions.Passengers can experience five-star luxury as they travel flight-free onboard the 1960s and 1970s-inspired trains, designed by Dimorestudio.Each train comes with 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, one honour suite and a restaurant carriage, where haute cuisine will be served alongside Italian wines.Most journeys start in Italy, taking travellers through the Alps, the countryside or the beaches of southern Italy.There will also be three international itineraries available from Rome to Paris,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Stellantis inks deal with Vulcan for CO2-free lithium supply in Europe

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a preliminary deal with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX) for the supply of climate-friendly lithium from Germany, the two companies said on Monday. Stellantis is the latest automaker to sign a deal with the German-Australian start-up to lock down...
BUSINESS
Sand Hills Express

CDC offered free COVID tests to some flights from Southern Africa

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the weekend began offering passengers coming from Southern African countries free COVID-19 tests as they passed through customs checkpoints at four international airports, in an effort to ramp up surveillance for potential cases of the Omicron variant. Sequencing the variant that...
PLANetizen

Swiss Vote to Retain COVID Mitigation Measures

The Swiss are unique in practicing direct democracy in the form of holding national referendums up to four times a year. What better way to give a voice to those who view public health measures as an infringement on personal freedom?. "[F]ollowing weeks of vitriolic public debate and protests," the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Madeira, Portugal Offers Free Companion Flight for Travel Advisors

WHY IT RATES: In addition to a free companion pass, the destination also has a booking incentive where agents can earn a free trip to the Madeira Islands. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Inovtravel and Madeira Promotion Bureau are excited to share an opportunity for travel advisors to experience the beauty...
TRAVEL
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS

