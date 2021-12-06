Coconut milk yields buttery braised chicken

In this crowd-pleasing dinner, skin-on chicken breasts marinate in a yogurt and tandoori spice mixture and then bake in a hot oven until the skin is slightly charred. If you have time, let the chicken marinate for a full hour, or overnight in the fridge. But if you're in a rush, even a quick 15-minute dip will add flavor. The chicken is served with a creamy coconut rice brightened with lime and cilantro for a full meal that's packed with flavor. If you can't find tandoori spice, gather a handful of spices you probably already have on hand. Mix equal parts of these ground spices in a jar: cumin, coriander, ginger, paprika, and turmeric; add a pinch of ground nutmeg or cloves, and season with some salt and cayenne for a kick.

