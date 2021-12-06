ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus Check 2022: Secure Your $1400, $1800 For Next Year

 3 days ago

Depending on qualifications, some Americans will be eligible for an additional $1,400 stimulus check in April 2022.

Stimulus Check 2022: Secure Your $1400, $1800 For Next Year

After paying their taxes, new parents will be eligible for a second stimulus payment in 2022, with new parents getting an additional $1,400.

The stimulus payment is available to single parents earning up to $75,000 per year and couples earning up to $150,000 per year. On Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, people received the final batches of Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments for the year.

Comments / 64

JuanCarlos
2d ago

it's a distraction. they're not giving any stimulus checks unless you're a black woman with kids, a white family with kids, illegal immigrants, or veteran. no money for real hard working citizens in this country

Doug Tucker
1d ago

they need to give the money to the people who are on SSI and SSI disability and veterans that really could use the money instead of giving it to people with kids who are working and the people who are on SSI and SSI disability and veterans can't work need help

cory mader
2d ago

They're calling it a stimulus but it's the same child tax credit that we've always gotten doing difference Is that instead of getting a lump sum when you file your taxes they're giving you half a bit when you file your taxes and then gave you 250 a month to cover the other half of it this is not a new stimulus

