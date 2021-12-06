Kourtney Kardashian gives Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble steamy tips to stay together: Rumor

designerzcentral.com

Kourtney Kardashian has, allegedly, turned into an intimacy guru, and she’s helping her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as the latter’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

According to National Enquirer, Kourtney Kardashian felt like her mom and Gamble needed help in the love department so she offered to guide them. However, Jenner and Gamble, allegedly, felt that it was too awkward to get advice from Kardashian.

“Kris and Corey put on a good act, but they’re actually quite awkward about this stuff, mainly because they’re so hung up over their flabby bodies.

Kourtney’s teaching them how to loosen up and connect about intimacy when they’re sober, not just stagger into the bedroom at the end of the night when they’re exhausted and loaded up on cocktails,” the source said.

The source said that Jenner couldn’t help but be jealous of what Kardashian has with her fiancé, Travis Barker. But the momager is still rooting for the couple.

“She sees this white-hot connection Kourt has with Travis and thinks it’s awesome and she wants that for herself,” the source said.

And since the mom of three knows how much her mom adores Barker, she also wants the musician to help Jenner and Gamble when it comes to intimacy.

“Kourtney also wants Travis to coach Corey on some of his bedroom tips and doesn’t think it’s weird at all,” the source said.

However, one should take the tabloid’s claims with a grain of salt. It’s unclear where the rumors that Kardashian wants to teach her mom and Gamble about intimacy are coming from.

Last month, In Touch Weekly, claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow gifted Kardashian with toys. And this, allegedly, encouraged the reality TV star to start her own range of products.

However, receiving these types of gifts from Paltrow doesn’t prove that Kardashian wants to compete with her by selling products.

It’s not also true that Kardashian wants to train her mom and Gamble when it comes to intimacy just because she and Barker always engage in public displays of affection.