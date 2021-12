Mike Ashley’s retail empire has announced the start of a £70 million spending spree to buy up stock in the company in an attempt to boost the share price.Bosses at the group, which includes department store House of Fraser and retail chains Sports Direct and Game, said the plan is to reduce the number of shares in circulation.The spending will start now and run until April 24 next year, and follows a similar spree this year in which the company spent £60 million on shares.Companies typically announce share buyback schemes in an attempt to boost the price as the number...

RETAIL ・ 4 HOURS AGO