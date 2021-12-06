ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Wiederer: How can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss? ‘No quit in my blood,’ says David Montgomery, who vows to keep his teammates fighting.

By DAN WIEDERER
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Loss No. 8 for the Chicago Bears ended with such a “Who even cares?” feeling Sunday. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by 11 points in the closing seconds, quarterback Andy Dalton found a meaningless 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Khalil Herbert, raced his offense to the line of scrimmage...

bleachernation.com

Watch David Montgomery Pound His Way to the Bears First TD (VIDEO)

A gritty, grimey game calls for a ton of ground-and-pound action. And to this point, the Bears have obliged by giving David Montgomery 12 carries in the first two quarters. The result? Paydirt:. Feed Monty, and let the good times roll. Montgomery’s TD cut the Bears deficit in half. After...
NFL
Mercury News

Could the Arizona Cardinals — who made seismic changes to their organization — be a blueprint for the Chicago Bears? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Week 13 loss dropped the Bears to 4-8.

10 thoughts after Andy Dalton was intercepted four times — giving the Arizona Cardinals a short field on all four occasions — in the Chicago Bears’ 33-22 loss in cold, rainy conditions Sunday at Soldier Field. 1. The final defensive numbers look pretty good for the Bears. Kyler Murray passed...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

10 Bears Takes after another bad home loss that drops Chicago to (4-8)

Yet another game where the Chicago Bears not only were defeated by their opponent but simply beat themselves. It was an ugly game in which they gave up four turnovers, and the Arizona Cardinals cashed in 24 of their 33 points off those four interceptions. While things appear to continue to unravel, their schedule doesn’t really let up over their final five games. They’ll head out on the road next Sunday night to face the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Returns to Practice After One DNP

David Montgomery returns to practice after one DNP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After one day on the sideline, David Montgomery was back at Bears practice on Thursday. Montgomery was only a limited participant as he works through what’s listed as a shoulder/groin/glute injury, but it’s still a step in the right direction as the Bears gear up to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field.
NFL
247Sports

David Montgomery Emerges as One of Bears' Best Leaders in Loss to Cardinals

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — David Montgomery had his best game since his return from a knee injury Week 9 totaling 141 total yards in the Bears' 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. That 141 yards nearly doubled his 74 from the Week 12 Thanksgiving win and was Chicago's focus on offense in the loss.
NFL
chicagobears

Quick Hits: Montgomery excels in Bears' loss to Cardinals

Bears running back David Montgomery provided a bright spot in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Cardinals, generating a season-high 141 yards from scrimmage. The 2019 third-round pick from Iowa State rushed for a game-high 90 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries and caught a team-leading eight passes for 51 yards.
NFL
247Sports

Despite another embarrassing loss, the Bears locker room is staying positive

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was the final nail in the coffin for Chicago's playoff hopes, sending them to 4-8 overall and down the ladder in the NFC. The so-called “Bear Weather” at Soldier Field didn't slow down Arizona as Kyler Murray and the offense took advantage of two Andy Dalton interceptions and jumped all over the Bears 14-0 in the first quarter.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: The fight is apparent from RB David Montgomery

After another gut-wrenching loss at home, the Chicago Bears have now lost six of the last seven games, and while running back David Montgomery has continued to be a bright spot for the offense, despite a frustrating season that’s included multiple blowouts. Montgomery’s performance on Sunday afternoon shouldn’t be overlooked....
NFL
bleachernation.com

Justin Fields, Allen Robinson II, and David Montgomery Are a Full Go For Bears-Packers on SNF

Writing up injury report updates during the week has been kin to taking body blows from a champ. Then, when the list of inactive players rolls out, it is something like being dealt a knockout blow. Sure, we still got up from the mat. And the Bears still went on to play games, but watching this team at less-than-full-strength can be a drag.
NFL
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery’s injury update not ideal for Bears

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was held out of practice on Wednesday due to shoulder/groin/glute injuries. It is unclear if he is going to miss Sunday’s game as the Bears are taking on their rival, the Green Bay Packers. This would be a tough loss for the Bears...
NFL
