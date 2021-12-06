Dan Wiederer: How can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss? ‘No quit in my blood,’ says David Montgomery, who vows to keep his teammates fighting.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been giving NFL experts much reason to believe in them this year. Here’s why they are plummeting in NFL power rankings. After going on a four-game winning streak earlier in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have arguably been among the worst teams in the NFL during the month of November this year. Though Mike Tomlin’s team narrowly escaped with a win over the Bears on November 8th, the Steelers followed up this performance with a tie at home against the Lions and back-to-back losses in which they surrendered 41 points each.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO